Spirepoint Private Client LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,863 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 100,009 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive accounts for 1.3% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC owned about 0.07% of Rivian Automotive worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $144,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,600,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.6%

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

