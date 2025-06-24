YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Aercap Stock Performance

Aercap stock opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.