Ledyard National Bank Has $11.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438,796 shares during the period. Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.