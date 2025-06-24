Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Reduced by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $279.89. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.