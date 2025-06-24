YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

NYSE GE opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

