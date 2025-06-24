Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $205,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

