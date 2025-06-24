Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 13,025 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.