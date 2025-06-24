Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,014,000 after buying an additional 158,560 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after buying an additional 450,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,897,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,613,000 after acquiring an additional 530,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $9,399,243.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,929,777.93. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $112,416,235. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

