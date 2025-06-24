Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,635,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $551.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.82.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,213,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

