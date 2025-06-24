St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

