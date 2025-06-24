Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

