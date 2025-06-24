Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.87.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

