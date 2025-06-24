Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,055,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 386,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,084,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after acquiring an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $154,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,435.88. The trade was a 53.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,930 shares of company stock worth $30,363,655. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.