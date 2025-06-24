Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,429,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after buying an additional 183,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,365,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,389,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ODDITY Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,283,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,915,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after buying an additional 354,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODD. Barclays boosted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ODDITY Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ODDITY Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. ODDITY Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

