St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 535 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

