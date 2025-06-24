Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 57,644 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.