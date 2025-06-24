Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $499.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $422.69 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.