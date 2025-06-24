WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,489 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $328,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $702.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.42.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $499.97 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $506.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.13. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

