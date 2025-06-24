Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. AppFolio makes up 1.5% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.87. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,363.54. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.02 per share, with a total value of $1,627,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,650. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

