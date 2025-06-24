833 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.9%

IBM stock opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.07. The firm has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

