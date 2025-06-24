Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $515.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

