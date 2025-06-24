Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 40,737 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

