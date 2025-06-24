G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 695 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.