Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

