Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 339246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

