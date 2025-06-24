Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 10,616 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,219 shares in the last quarter. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,974,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,504,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,291,000 after purchasing an additional 454,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 719,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 451,215 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

