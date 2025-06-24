Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

