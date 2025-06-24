G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $23.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.2% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

