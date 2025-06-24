Hi Line Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,913 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

