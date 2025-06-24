E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 628 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 479.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

