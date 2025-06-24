Capitol Family Office Inc. Buys Shares of 3,289 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Intel comprises about 0.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

