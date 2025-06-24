Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,881.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,887.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,892.19. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,410.66 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

