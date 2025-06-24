Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $410.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.72 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

