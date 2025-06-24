MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 6th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 4.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.22% of MasTec worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,787,000 after buying an additional 114,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

