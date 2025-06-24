Climber Capital SA Purchases New Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises about 3.0% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Climber Capital SA owned 0.22% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,508.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6,392.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,154 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

