Climber Capital SA Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Climber Capital SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.7% of Climber Capital SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Climber Capital SA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.