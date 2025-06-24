YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

