Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,644,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

