423,425 Shares in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 423,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,000. Qifu Technology comprises 8.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Qifu Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. Equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

