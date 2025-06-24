TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,630,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,627,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 12.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

