Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Markel Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Markel Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,985.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,879.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,832.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

