Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $378.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

