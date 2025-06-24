The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $74,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 14,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.57. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

