Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Position Increased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises about 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.22% of Brink’s worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 115.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

