Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Acquires 30,372 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after buying an additional 1,142,817 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 145,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 290,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0721 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

