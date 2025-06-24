Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

