iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 167,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

