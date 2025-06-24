Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.10 million, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.