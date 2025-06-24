Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

