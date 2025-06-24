Win Advisors Inc. Sells 64,457 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Win Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,457 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

